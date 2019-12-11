Arts & Entertainment

Harlem Globetrotters bring 'Pushing the Limits' world tour to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The high-flying basketball team that got its start in Chicago is returning to its hometown this month.

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their "Pushing the Limits" world tour to the Chicago area on Dec. 26 and 27.

"The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game," their website said.

Close to 750 men and women have played for the famous team over the years, the site said.

Those who attend can even likely see one of the players spin a basketball on his nose.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagorosemontwest townharlem globetrottersbasketballsports
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
WATCH LIVE: Kim Foxx files motions for 1,000 cannabis conviction clearances
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
Man, 18, shot in bedroom by stray bullet on NW Side
Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'
Woman killed, parents injured in Brainerd apartment fire
3 arrested after stolen squad car crashes on Bishop Ford
Show More
Woman says vet mistakenly euthanized her dog
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Chatham restaurant burglarized overnight, owners believe they know culprit
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Ayesha Curry's Houston restaurant abruptly shuts down
More TOP STORIES News