Harlem Globetrotters bring 'Pushing the Limits' world tour to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The high-flying basketball team that got its start in Chicago is returning to its hometown this month.The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their "Pushing the Limits" world tour to the Chicago area on Dec. 26 and 27."The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game," their website said.Close to 750 men and women have played for the famous team over the years, the site said.Those who attend can even likely see one of the players spin a basketball on his nose.