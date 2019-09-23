Arts & Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan start 1st official tour as family with Archie in Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are starting their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie, in South Africa.

On Monday they are spending the first day of their 10-day, multi-country tour in Cape Town, visiting girls' empowerment projects and former residents of the District Six community. The vibrant mixed-race community was relocated from the inner city during South Africa's harsh period of apartheid, or white minority rule.

The royal couple's visit also will focus on wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance - a topic given global attention by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago.

Harry later will break away for visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentafricaroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot in Logan Square attempted carjacking
2 firefighters hospitalized after Ravenswood blaze
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses not allowed to return after strike
WATCH LIVE: Metra UP-West trains halted after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Monday
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Cubs fans disheartened after Cardinals' 4-game sweep
Show More
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Mayor calls for barriers at Schaumburg mall after SUV crashes into store
Chicago officer joins street musician for improvised duet
More TOP STORIES News