royal family

Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie's 1st birthday with charity video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie's 1st birthday. (The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK)

LONDON -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie's 1st birthday and promote a campaign to help children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows Meghan sitting with Archie on her lap and reading one of his favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" Archie grabs at the pages and helps turn them during the reading. Harry, who filmed the short video, whoops and says "bravo" from behind the camera at the end.

The three-minute video was posted Wednesday on the Instagram accounts of Save With Stories and Save the Children U.K. for a fundraising campaign with the goal of bringing food and learning resources to children and families struggling during the pandemic.



Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 at London's Portland Hospital. His parents chose not to pose with their newborn outside the hospital, a recent tradition in Harry's family, and decided against giving the baby a royal name.

Archie had an eventful first year. He accompanied his parents on a tour of Africa and at the age of 4 months was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Harry and Meghan shocked many early this year with an announcement that they intended to quit as senior royals and split their time between Britain and North America. The couple officially stepped down from royal duties at the end of March, saying they were giving up public funding and seeking financial independence.

The family went from living in a cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle to Vancouver Island in Canada and then on to Los Angeles before lockdown measures commenced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroyal babyroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Prince Harry records 'Thomas the Tank Engine' 75th anniversary special
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
Queen Elizabeth addresses UK as nation sees spike in virus deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
IL state rep. wearing mask stopped by police after leaving store
Plainfield runner demands changes to Chicago Marathon refund policy amid COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while working front lines
Man killed in Hammond road rage shooting ID'd; 3 others wounded
Show More
Man escapes Cook Co. Jail by disguising himself as someone about to be discharged
Supreme Court set to hear birth control access case argued by phone
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
How much could couples, vendors lose from COVID-19 wedding cancellations?
More TOP STORIES News