'Heartbreak Hotel,' story of Elvis' early years, on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30

"Heartbreak Hotel" is playing at the Broadway Playhouse Theater in Chicago until Sept. 30.

"Heartbreak Hotel," a new musical featuring the songs and story of Elvis Presley, is now playing at Broadway Playhouse Theater in Chicago until Sept. 30.

The musical is the prequel to "Million Dollar Quartet" and follows the story of Elvis in his early years as he and Sam Phillips created music that will forever change lives.

"Heartbreak Hotel" features Eddie Clendening, who plays Presley, and Matt McKenzie, who plays Phillips. The two actors visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the show.

Tickets start at $34.
