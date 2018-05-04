STAR WARS

London's Heathrow Airport celebrates May the Fourth with flights to Star Wars galaxy

EMBED </>More Videos

Teasing "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. (Heathrow Airport/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
LONDON --
If you want to celebrate Star Wars Day by traveling to a galaxy far, far away, Europe's busiest airport has you covered.

Teasing some "special new routes," London's Heathrow Airport tweeted a photo showing a faux Star Wars-themed departure board. It offered flights to Hoth, Alderaan, Jakku, Kamino and even the Death Star -- though to their credit, they did warn passengers that a Death Star-bound flight was "possibly a trap."


There were more Star Wars Easter eggs to be found in the flight numbers, which included R2D2, C3P0, BB8, LE1A and others.

"May the 4th be with you," the airport added at the bottom of the departure board.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentair traveltravelheathrow airportlondonu.s. & worldstar warsfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trending
STAR WARS
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
'Solo' actors reflect on portraying iconic characters
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' directed by Ron Howard
Joonas Suotamo talks about playing Chewbacca
Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Chewbacca on the new Han Solo movie
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News