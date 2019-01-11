ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are 3 action movies lighting up the big screen in Chicago this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.

Here are the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17; Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 11; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Friday, Jan. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16; ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Friday, Jan. 11; and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

You can catch it at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17; Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 11; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Friday, Jan. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
