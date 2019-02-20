ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are 4 artsy cultural events to enjoy in Evanston this week

From the Mayor's reception for artists to a film about local brewery 5 Rabbit Cerveceria, there's plenty to enjoy in Evanston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Evanston Made Artist Reception with Mayor Steve Hagerty





Join Mayor Steve Hagerty this Sunday for a reception honoring local artists. You'll get to meet the artists, mingle with other creative types and enjoy light refreshments at Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center, 2100 Ridge Ave., Mayor's Office
Admission: Free
Tyler Ramsey + Carl Broemel





This Friday, catch Band of Horses guitarist Tyler Ramsey performing in an all-ages show with Nashville-based Carl Broemel. Expect new material from both artists who have been busy touring and recording.

Broemel, who has recorded with country icon Wanda Jackson, recently dropped his third album, "Wished Out," and Ramsey's "For the Morning" is set for an April release, notes the artist's website.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15
Noam Pikelny & Stuart Duncan





Don't miss this bluegrass concert. Coming to the stage this Saturday at Space, Grammy-nominated banjo player Noam Pikelny and Stuart Duncan join forces for an all ages show.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $25 (Standing Room Only)
"F*** Your Hair" Film Screening with Sandra Antongiorgi





If you like controversy, get a front row seat to the David vs. Goliath fight chronicled in "F*** Your Hair." It's a tale of Latin brewery 5 Rabbit Cerveceria, an ale inspired by President Donald Trump's hair and an inadvertent protest against his politics of hate in 2015, reports chicagoreader.com. The screening will be followed by a performance from Puerto Rican singer Sandra Antongiorgi.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $12 (Standing Room Only); $15 (GA Seated); $20 (Reserved Table Seat)
