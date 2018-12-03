Here are 4 events to get your holiday cheer on this week in Chicago

BrewLights at Lincoln Park Zoo

Twelve Bars of Xmas Crawl

Brothers of Blues Holiday Concert

BCBash Holiday Hoopla with a Lil' Hootenanny

Get your holiday cheer on.From BrewLights to a kids' holiday party, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.The fifth annual BrewLights at Lincoln Park Zoo is playtime for adults. So, bring your thirst and get ready to enjoy samples of a dozen craft and seasonal beers on tap. Food and nonalcoholic drinks will also be available.Get your photo taken with Santa and enjoy rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel. Open to adults 21 and over.Thursday, Dec. 6, 5:30-9:30 p.m.Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive$20 (designated driver); $49 (advance ticket)Rock your favorite ugly sweater, pajamas or toy costumes at the 23rd annual Twelve Bars of Xmas Crawl. Dubbed the World's Largest Crawl, this event draws more than 200,000 revelers to Wrigleyville each year. An early bird ticket comes with a swag package of coupons, gift cards and more.The crawl kicks off at 9 a.m. at Cubby Bear and ends with an after-party featuring the band Hello Weekend. Drink specials and food will be available at 36 participating bars.Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Deuce's & The Diamond Club, 3505 N. Clark$32.32Enjoy a night of holiday jazz music with the Brothers of Blues Band, featuring guitarist Wilbert Crosby, drummer Tyrone Blair, bassist Dexter Sims, keyboardist Howard Sandifer and veteran background and studio singer Michael B. Walker.: Sunday, Dec. 9. 3-6:30 p.m.Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Ave.FreeBring the little ones to the BCBash Holiday Hoopla Holiday Party for kids, featuring live music, activities, snacks and a grab bag. Participants are asked to bring a gift item for the New Moms Inc. Gift Drive. This event is geared toward children up to age 6.Sunday, Dec. 9, 4-6:30 p.m.Lil' Kickers, 1911 W. Lake St.$10 adult; $15 child. All children above the age of 6 months must have a ticket.