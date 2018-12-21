Here are 5 ways to enjoy your weekend in Chicago

The Happiest Hour at Waffle Haus

'The Preacher's Wife'

Hidden Comedy Show

'Ebony Scrooge and Winter Wonderland'

Hubbard Inn's Yule Gala

Looking to mix things up this weekend? From happy hour to a magical holiday gala, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch this weekend in Chicago.---This Friday, kick off the weekend with Happiest Hour at Waffle Haus. This event features Southern favorites like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, plus half off drink specials. No cover is required.Friday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.DrinkHaus Supper Club, 820 W. Jackson Blvd.FreeBring the family to this free showing of the 1996 film "The Preacher's Wife," starring Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, Courtney B. Vance, among others. The PG-rated holiday film is about an angel who comes to help a cleric and his wife. A discussion about the movie will follow the screening.Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-10 p.m.Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.FreeStart your holiday weekend with free stand-up comedy this Friday at Hidden Shamrock. The show's headliner is Reena Calm of WGN's Laugh Factory. Also enjoy a free shot on the house. Open to adults 21 and over.Friday, Dec. 21, 8:30-10:30 p.m.The Hidden Shamrock, 2723 N. Halsted St.FreeForget about a guy named Ebenezer. In this updated production of Dickens' holiday tale, there's a new scrooge in town. She's a greedy restaurateur named Ebony who behaves badly toward her family and ends up being visited by ghosts of the past, present and future who provide lessons in the joy of giving.Arts partners at the Harold Washington Cultural Center will start the evening off with a presentation and celebration of local vendors.Saturday, Dec. 22, 6-9 p.m.Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Drive$25If you're a Harry Potter fan or just think magic acts are cool, come to Hubbard's Yule Gala this Saturday. There's something for everyone at this party -- open bars, small bites, a champagne reception and live music.Cocktail attire strongly encouraged. This event is open to adults 21 and over.Saturday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 3 a.m.Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St.Last Call ($100 Tickets)