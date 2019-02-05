Here are Chicago's top 4 health and wellness events this week

The Evolution of Data: Rowan Chapman, Head of J&J Innovation, California

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a chat on the evolution of data to a day of mindfulness, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Join this fireside chat as Thomas Kawalec interviews Rowan Chapmann about the evolution of health data--from a technology tool to a business product. Rowan brings perspectives gained from working with startups, universities and venture investment firms.Tuesday, Feb. 5, 5:30-7 p.m.MATTER, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1230.FreeJoin other health services executives at this kick-off meeting and mixer. The free event features guest speakers Herb Buchanan & Michelle Hereford. Light refreshments will be served.Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-8 p.m.CHICAT, 1701 W. 13th St.FreeShare a day of mindfulness and education with the Illinois recovery community this Friday. Sponsored by the Illinois Lawyers' Assistance Program, this talk includes an overview of Alcoholics Anonymous' 12-step program as well as six MCLE credits.Friday, Feb. 8, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.20 S. Clark St., Floor 14, Conference RoomFreeCome out this Friday for Pastor Charles and Lady Tara Jenkins for Black Love. A panel discussion covers real-life experiences with marriage, relationships and family. Small bites will be on offer.Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Fellowship Chicago, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.Free