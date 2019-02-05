ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are Chicago's top 4 health and wellness events this week

Photo: Ksenia Makagonova/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a chat on the evolution of data to a day of mindfulness, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

The Evolution of Data: Rowan Chapman, Head of J&J Innovation, California





Join this fireside chat as Thomas Kawalec interviews Rowan Chapmann about the evolution of health data--from a technology tool to a business product. Rowan brings perspectives gained from working with startups, universities and venture investment firms.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: MATTER, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1230.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Kick Off - Meeting & Mixer Event




Join other health services executives at this kick-off meeting and mixer. The free event features guest speakers Herb Buchanan & Michelle Hereford. Light refreshments will be served.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: CHICAT, 1701 W. 13th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

AA 12-Step Day of Reflection





Share a day of mindfulness and education with the Illinois recovery community this Friday. Sponsored by the Illinois Lawyers' Assistance Program, this talk includes an overview of Alcoholics Anonymous' 12-step program as well as six MCLE credits.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 20 S. Clark St., Floor 14, Conference Room
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Fellowship Chicago's Black Love





Come out this Friday for Pastor Charles and Lady Tara Jenkins for Black Love. A panel discussion covers real-life experiences with marriage, relationships and family. Small bites will be on offer.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Fellowship Chicago, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
