The American Music Awards are Tuesday night, and Cardi B and Drake could win big.The artists are tied for the most nominations with eight each. Other artists who are up for big awards include Camila Cabello, Khalid, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.See who won as the AMAs are broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m PT on ABC.Here's the full list of nominees:DrakeImagine DragonsPost MaloneEd SheeranTaylor SwiftCamila CabelloCardi BKhalidDua LipaXXXTENTACIONCamila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"Beyoncé & JAY-ZBruno MarsEd SheeranTaylor SwiftU2Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"Drake, "God's Plan"BTSCardi BAriana GrandeDemi LovatoShawn MendesDrakePost MaloneEd SheeranCamila CabelloCardi BTaylor SwiftImagine DragonsMaroon 5MigosDrake,Ed Sheeran,Taylor Swift,Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug, "Havana"Drake, "God's Plan"Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"Kane BrownLuke BryanThomas RhettKelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisCarrie UnderwoodDan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineLANCOKane Brown,Luke Combs.Thomas Rhett,Kane Brown, "Heaven"Dan + Shay, "Tequila"Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant To Be"Cardi BDrakePost MaloneDrake,Lil Uzi Vert,Post Malone,Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"Drake, "God's Plan"Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"KhalidBruno MarsThe WeekndElla MaiRihannaSZAKhalid,SZA,XXXTENTACION,Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"Imagine DragonsPanic! At The DiscoPortugal. The ManShawn MendesP!NKEd SheeranJ BalvinDaddy YankeeOzunaLauren DaigleMercyMeZach WilliamsThe ChainsmokersMarshmelloZedd