ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Grammy winners: Who won on music's biggest night

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars owned the Grammys with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.

Here are highlights of the winners. See the full list on the Grammys website.

Best New Artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: "LOYALTY," Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
"PRBLMS," 6LACK
"Crew," Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud," JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"Love Galore," SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: "Shape Of You," Ed Sheeran
"Love So Soft," Kelly Clarkson
"Praying," Kesha
"Million Reasons," Lady Gaga
"What About Us," P!nk

Best Rap Album

WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, JAY-Z
Culture, Migos
Laila's Wisdom, Rapsody
Flower Boy, Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

WINNER: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Song Of The Year

WINNER: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
"Despacito,"Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
"4:44," JAY-Z
"Issues," Julia Michaels
"1-800-273-8255," Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Album Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
4:44, JAY-Z
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama, Lorde

Record Of The Year

WINNER: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Redbone, Childish Gambino
Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J., JAY-Z
HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

Non-televised awards:

- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.

- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.

- Best pop vocal album: - "Divide," Ed Sheeran.

- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.

- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy" - The Weeknd.

- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionaward showsmusicgrammy awardmusic news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Gretchen Wilson, 'Redneck Woman' singer, arrested after flight disturbance
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News