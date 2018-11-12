Here's 4 events to get you off the couch this week in Chicago

Women in Product Chicago: (Pre-)Holiday Happy Hour

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From women builders to civic-minded millennials, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Bring your pre-holiday spirit to this happy hour for women builders and leaders.This event, hosted by the Chicago Chapter of Women in Product, ditches panel discussions in favor of pre-holiday cheer, drinks and plenty of networking.Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m.The Dawson, 730 W. Grand Ave.FreeCalling Black girls who code: this enrichment event is for you.Held at Cision North America, this event aims to make technology more accessible to a new generation of coders. Includes a tour of Cision's office and a panel discussion with industry speakers.Open to girls, ages 14-17; must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Cision, 130 E. Randolph St., Floor 7FreeHow are marginalized communities especially affected by cyber threats? How are companies dealing with these threats?If cybersecurity is keeping you up at night, join the conversation this Wednesday. Event features an all-star panel of LGBTQ+ and allied professionals discussing answers to these questions and more. Open to adults 21 and over.Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6-9 p.m.Bank of America, 135 S. La Salle St. (Floor 43), Suite LL18FreeWhat role do young people play in elections, both as voters and candidates? What animated them to get involved?Join the Young Policy Leaders' series this Thursday and find out. Examine fresh polling data from the 2018 midterm elections with Harris faculty and other experts.Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Venue SIX10 at Spertus Institute, 610 S. Michigan Ave.Free (registration required)