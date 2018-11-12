ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's 4 events to get you off the couch this week in Chicago

Photo: Kelsey Chance/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From women builders to civic-minded millennials, here are a few top options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Women in Product Chicago: (Pre-)Holiday Happy Hour





Bring your pre-holiday spirit to this happy hour for women builders and leaders.

This event, hosted by the Chicago Chapter of Women in Product, ditches panel discussions in favor of pre-holiday cheer, drinks and plenty of networking.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Dawson, 730 W. Grand Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black Girls CODE Chicago Chapter Presents: Equity & Inclusion Enrichment Event at Cision!





Calling Black girls who code: this enrichment event is for you.

Held at Cision North America, this event aims to make technology more accessible to a new generation of coders. Includes a tour of Cision's office and a panel discussion with industry speakers.

Open to girls, ages 14-17; must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cision, 130 E. Randolph St., Floor 7
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Out in Tech CHI | proTECHct yourself





How are marginalized communities especially affected by cyber threats? How are companies dealing with these threats?

If cybersecurity is keeping you up at night, join the conversation this Wednesday. Event features an all-star panel of LGBTQ+ and allied professionals discussing answers to these questions and more. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Bank of America, 135 S. La Salle St. (Floor 43), Suite LL18
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Millennials and the Midterms: Where Are We Now?





What role do young people play in elections, both as voters and candidates? What animated them to get involved?

Join the Young Policy Leaders' series this Thursday and find out. Examine fresh polling data from the 2018 midterm elections with Harris faculty and other experts.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Venue SIX10 at Spertus Institute, 610 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: Free (registration required)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to enjoy your week in Evanston
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Investigation continues after bouncer fatally shot by Midlothian police
Man shot during fight on Red Line charged with aggravated battery
29 dead in Camp Fire in Northern Calif., 228 remain missing
Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' is Oprah's next book club pick
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Bears coach: 'Zero chance' K Cody Parkey loses job after hitting uprights 4 times
Show More
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer
Mundelein Navy man surprises son at school
Veterans honored at Union League Club celebration
High school boys give Nazi salute in Prom photo
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
More News