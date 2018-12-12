Here's 4 ways to get your music fix in Evanston this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From 90th birthday blues bash to a French music concert, here's a rundown of options to get you out and about in Evanston this week.

---

Dave Specter's Adventures in Guitar with Jimmy Johnson Celebrating His 90th Birthday





Get your blues on with another episode of Dave Specter's long-running "Adventures in Guitar" series. This time, his special guest is Chicagoan Jimmy Johnson, a headliner from this year's Chicago Blues Festival.

The Village Voice writes that the Mississippi-born Johnson has a "soaring, soul-dripping vocal delivery." He has worked with the likes of Freddy King, Magic Sam and Otis Rush.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15 (GA Limited Seating); $22 (Reserved Table Seat)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stephen Kellogg w/ Taylor Carson





This show features Americana and folk musician Stephen Kellogg. With over 1,500 concerts and a 2017 Grammy nomination under his belt, Kellogg has been busy performing and writing music.

Named the U.S. Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year, he's been inspired by musical icons like Bob Seger, Tom Petty and Cat Stevens and has sung with artists like Sara Bareilles, Rosanne Cash and Josh Ritter. Cocktails and beer will be available for purchase.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $22 (Standing Room Only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Paris Chansons





Come for an all-ages night of French music with a global twist. Expect to hear everything from French favorites to Gypsy jazz numbers.

This international group includes two singers, Ukrainian-born Julia Kantor and Moroccan-Israeli Max Cohen, along with Jeff Lams on piano, Moroccan-Israel singer, Max Cohen Endre Balogh on violin, Adam Cohen on upright bass, Sinclair Lott on drums and Jacob Kantor on guitar.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $20 (Standing Room Only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Flow Tribe





Featured in MTVs "The Real World: New Orleans," Flow Tribe gets around. This funk-rock band got its start performing for displaced Katrina survivors. Since then, the group has performed at the Voodoo Music Festival, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and many others.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 10-11:55 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
