ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
From live rap show about Chicago to a pajama bar crawl, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Philmore Greene / Rashid Hadee / Vic Spencer





Catch Philmore Greene this Thursday for a live show at Emporium Arcade. The local rapper's first album, "Chicago: A Third World Country" which was produced by Rashid Hadee, tells stories of life in a divided city. Expect a performance packed with gritty poetry and classic hip-hop vibes. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Emporium Chicago - Arcade Bar Venue, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

I Heart Birds





Bring your curiosity this Friday to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum I Heart Birds Valentine's Dinner and Dance. At this family-friendly event, kids can make some feathered friends, learn about their lives and even make a birdy valentine.
When: Friday, February 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive
Admission: Free (Child under 2 years old); Free (Donation); $10 (Child 2-18 years old). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The 2019 Pajama Crawl - Chicago's Favorite Winter Bar Crawl!





Come dressed in your pajamas to this Saturday's bar crawl in Wrigleyvillle. One ticket includes admission, breakfast buffet, a photo contest, giveaways and more. The party starts at Public House and includes stops at Old Crow, Deuce's, HVAC, Country Club and Moe's Cantina.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: 3524 N. Clark St.
Admission: $20 (Pre-sale discounted ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Benefit Concert: Darryl Jones Jams From The Heart





Jam with Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones at the Promontory for a benefit concert. "Jams from the Heart" proceeds will help fund medical treatments for Jones's childhood friend and fellow musician, Brian Messiah. This event includes raffles prizes like gift certificates, hotel stays and sporting events tickets. All ages show.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Admission: $25 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fresh humor: 4 fun comedy events in Chicago this week
R. Kelly may be banned from Australia during tour
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Andy Cohen welcomes baby boy via surrogate
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
Wilmington residents evacuate as flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam
WATCH LIVE: Milwaukee police briefing after officer fatally shot
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Women's brains age slower than men's, study says
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
Show More
Burned body found in missing teacher's car
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run to be laid to rest; suspect due in court
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at home
More News