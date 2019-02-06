Here's what to do in Chicago this week

Philmore Greene / Rashid Hadee / Vic Spencer

From live rap show about Chicago to a pajama bar crawl, there's plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Catch Philmore Greene this Thursday for a live show at Emporium Arcade. The local rapper's first album, "Chicago: A Third World Country" which was produced by Rashid Hadee, tells stories of life in a divided city. Expect a performance packed with gritty poetry and classic hip-hop vibes. Open to adults 21 and over.Thursday, Feb. 7, 8-11 p.m.Emporium Chicago - Arcade Bar Venue, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeBring your curiosity this Friday to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum I Heart Birds Valentine's Dinner and Dance. At this family-friendly event, kids can make some feathered friends, learn about their lives and even make a birdy valentine.Friday, February 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon DriveFree (Child under 2 years old); Free (Donation); $10 (Child 2-18 years old). More ticket options available.Come dressed in your pajamas to this Saturday's bar crawl in Wrigleyvillle. One ticket includes admission, breakfast buffet, a photo contest, giveaways and more. The party starts at Public House and includes stops at Old Crow, Deuce's, HVAC, Country Club and Moe's Cantina.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.3524 N. Clark St.$20 (Pre-sale discounted ticket)Jam with Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones at the Promontory for a benefit concert. "Jams from the Heart" proceeds will help fund medical treatments for Jones's childhood friend and fellow musician, Brian Messiah. This event includes raffles prizes like gift certificates, hotel stays and sporting events tickets. All ages show.Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$25 (General Admission)