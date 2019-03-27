Here's what to do in Chicago this week

Rest Period: A Sound Bath Series with Davin Youngs

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a sound bath to kids' summer camp fair to a community healing circle, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.Need to de-stress? This Thursday, head to "Rest Period," a monthly sonic experience with Davin Youngs that integrates meditative sounds, electronic music and improvised singing. Davin, a Reiki practitioner, has brought his workshop to companies like Coca-Cola and Google.Thursday, March 28, 7-8:30 p.m.The Hall at The Robey Hotel, 2018 W. North Ave.$30Parents: if your child is between the ages of 3 and 13, check out this kids' camp fair. You can watch up to four different camp demos, including Dream Big Musical Theater, Spanish Merry Music Makers, which explores Latin American songs, Little Linguists, immersion classes in Spanish or Chinese and more.Saturday, March 30, 2-4 p.m.Chicago Waldorf School, 5200 N. Ashland Ave.FreeIf you're interested in solidarity, gather your friends, neighbors and family members to stand with the American Muslim community in a circle of healing. Share food, enjoy live music and connect over artistic activities. Look out for performances by Maimouna Youssef, K-Love The Poet and Zeshan B.Saturday, March 30, 6:30-10 p.m.Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King DriveFree---