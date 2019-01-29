Here's what to do in Evanston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Poetry Reading with Tyehimba Jess
Meet Tyeshima Jess who earned the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. This Thursday, he will read from "Olio," a collection that tells the story of America's blues, work songs and church hymns.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University, 40 Arts Circle Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Wine Tasting 101
If you're a wine enthusiast, sign up for Wine 101. In this class, you'll sample seven different wine grapes and styles and learn tricks of the trade for evaluating color, body, bouquet, palate and finish.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Wine Goddess , 702 Main St.
Admission: $45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An Evening with Thomas Dybdahl + Kenny White
Taking the stage this Saturday at Space are Thomas Dybhahl and Kenny White. Hailing from Norway, the Grammy-nominated artist's latest album "All These Things" was written and recorded in LA.
Kenny White, a staple on New York's studio scene, has contributed to film soundtracks, produced records like Shawn Colvin's Grammy-nominated song, "I Don't Know," and won an Independent Music Award for his own work, "How Long," a social action song.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15 (GA Limited Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Waco Brothers w/ Dan Tedesco
Catch the Waco Brothers live this Friday at Space. The alternative country, five piece band has eight albums to its credits and recently released its "Going Down in History." This show is open to all ages.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 8-11:30 p.m
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $17 (GA Limited Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets