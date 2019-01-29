ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in Evanston this week

Photo: James Balensiefen/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a poetry reading to country music concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Evanston this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Poetry Reading with Tyehimba Jess





Meet Tyeshima Jess who earned the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry. This Thursday, he will read from "Olio," a collection that tells the story of America's blues, work songs and church hymns.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Block Museum of Art, Northwestern University, 40 Arts Circle Drive
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Wine Tasting 101





If you're a wine enthusiast, sign up for Wine 101. In this class, you'll sample seven different wine grapes and styles and learn tricks of the trade for evaluating color, body, bouquet, palate and finish.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Wine Goddess , 702 Main St.
Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Evening with Thomas Dybdahl + Kenny White





Taking the stage this Saturday at Space are Thomas Dybhahl and Kenny White. Hailing from Norway, the Grammy-nominated artist's latest album "All These Things" was written and recorded in LA.

Kenny White, a staple on New York's studio scene, has contributed to film soundtracks, produced records like Shawn Colvin's Grammy-nominated song, "I Don't Know," and won an Independent Music Award for his own work, "How Long," a social action song.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15 (GA Limited Seating)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Waco Brothers w/ Dan Tedesco





Catch the Waco Brothers live this Friday at Space. The alternative country, five piece band has eight albums to its credits and recently released its "Going Down in History." This show is open to all ages.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 8-11:30 p.m
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $17 (GA Limited Seating)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
