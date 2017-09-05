ABC PREMIERES

'Dancing with the Stars' 2018 cast includes Evanna Lynch of 'Harry Potter,' Bachelor Nation's 'Grocery Store Joe'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Actor John Schneider, known for ''The Dukes of Hazard'' and many other films, will be dancing. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)</span></div>
A new season of Dancing with the Stars is almost here, and the cast was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:

Evanna Lynch
Joe Amabile (known by fans of The Bachelorette as "Grocery Store Joe")
Mary Lou Retton
Nikki Glaser
Nancy McKeon
Alexis Ren
Bobby Bones
Danelle Umstead
DeMarcus Ware
John Schneider
Juan Pablo di Pace
Milo Manheim

Tinashe

As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports.

Here are the new and returning pros who will be partnering with the stars:

Alan Bersten
Artem Chigvintsev
Brandon Armstrong
Cheryl Burke
Emma Slater
Gleb Savchenko

Jenna Johnson
Keo Motsepe
Lindsay Arnold
Sasha Farber
Sharna Burgess
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Witney Carson

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingdanceABCbuzzworthyABC premieres
Related
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
'Good Morning America' to expand to 3 hours
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Chance the Rapper stars in first movie, "Slice"
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Chris Harrison talks about $100M season of 'MILLIONAIRE'
Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man stabbed on O'Hare Airport walkway; 1 in custody
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 4 storm nears Carolina coast
Police search for man accused of killing sister outside Elgin bar
Man with knife attempted to abduct girl, 11, on South Side, police say
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Man, 62, stabbed in West Rogers Park carjacking
Man shot while trying to rig Texas home with booby traps
Trump says response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico 'underappreciated'
Show More
City Council committee to consider Wednesday ban on horse-drawn carriages
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy fog, then plenty of sunshine Wednesday
2 shot on I-57 near Halsted
Quintana pitches Cubs past Brewers 3-0, take 2-game lead
Calumet City mobile home park without running water since Saturday
More News