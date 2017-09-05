A new season ofis almost here, and the cast was announced onon Wednesday.These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:Evanna LynchJoe Amabile (known by fans ofas "Grocery Store Joe")Mary Lou RettonNikki GlaserNancy McKeonAlexis RenBobby BonesDanelle UmsteadDeMarcus WareJohn SchneiderJuan Pablo di PaceMilo ManheimTinasheAs with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports.Here are the new and returning pros who will be partnering with the stars:Alan BerstenArtem ChigvintsevBrandon ArmstrongCheryl BurkeEmma SlaterGleb SavchenkoJenna JohnsonKeo MotsepeLindsay ArnoldSasha FarberSharna BurgessValentin ChmerkovskiyWitney CarsonTom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.