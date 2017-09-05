A new season of Dancing with the Stars is almost here, and the cast was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:
Evanna Lynch
Joe Amabile (known by fans of The Bachelorette as "Grocery Store Joe")
Mary Lou Retton
Nikki Glaser
Nancy McKeon
Alexis Ren
Bobby Bones
Danelle Umstead
DeMarcus Ware
John Schneider
Juan Pablo di Pace
Milo Manheim
Tinashe
As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports.
Here are the new and returning pros who will be partnering with the stars:
Alan Bersten
Artem Chigvintsev
Brandon Armstrong
Cheryl Burke
Emma Slater
Gleb Savchenko
Jenna Johnson
Keo Motsepe
Lindsay Arnold
Sasha Farber
Sharna Burgess
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Witney Carson
Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.
Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.
