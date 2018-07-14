ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

H.H. Holmes Downtown Walking Tour

He's the man at the center of a very dark time in Chicago's history. (WLS)

He's the man at the center of a very dark time in Chicago's history.

In the late 1800s, H.H. Holmes murdered dozens of people inside of a building in the Englewood neighborhood.

But his reign of terror spreads far beyond the South Side.

Mysterious Chicago tour guide Adam Selzer joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the H.H. Holmes Downtown Walking Tour.

Event: HH Holmes: The Devil Downtown
Date: July 18, July 26, July 29
Hours: 7:30 p.m.

Address: 121 W Wacker
Admission/ Ticket Prices: 20
Deadline to register: none
Is this open to the public? Yes
Link: http://www.mysteriouschicago.com
