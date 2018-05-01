ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Highland Park native Lauren Tom discusses road to Disney Channel stardom

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Tom, who stars as the grandmother on Disney Channel's 'Andi Mack,' returned to her hometown to speak to students as part of the U.S. Asia Institute's celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
'Andi Mack' is the No. 1 series on the Disney Channel. Today Lauren Tom, the star who plays Andi Mack's grandmother, returned to her hometown to speak before nearly 400 Chicago Public School students.

"It feels wonderful to come back to Chicago with this kind of reception," she said.

Tom grew up in Highland Park. Her first showbiz gig was dancing in 'A Chorus Line.'

"I was 17, really good dancer but I couldn't act or sing, so they trained me on the road on those things," she said. "My fellow castmates said, 'You should study acting.' Best advice they gave me."

From Broadway to Hollywood, Tom has appeared in TV shows and movies over the last 30 years, including 'Friends,' 'Facts of Life,' 'The Middle' and 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Tom now stars in 'Andi Mack' as a Chinese-American grandmother and said she's proud to be part of such a diverse and inclusive show.

"You've got a show starring three Asian women, and when had that ever happened before?" she said.

Tom spoke to the students as part of the U.S. Asia Institute's celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and told them to be themselves.

"It's OK to be who you are, and you're not alone," she said. "At the end of the day, what people want is to connect and belong."

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneytelevisionhollywoodbroadwaygrey's anatomyAsian American & Pacific Islander Heritage MonthdiversityHighland Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News