ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hip-hop events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

Photo: Austin Neill/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? This week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

ILLANOiZE Presents: Happy iLLYEAR





This multiple DJ show is being hosted by Illinois Jones and Pretty Riot. DJ appearances and sets will include Tony Cartel, OG Stevo, Jazmyn Alexis, KD Young Cocky, Flex and Chimeka.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

First Fridays Black History Month Edition





Celebrate Black History month at the Bureau Bar and Restaurant. The event will feature music by Joe Kollege.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.
Where: The Bureau Bar and Restaurant, 724 W. Maxwell St.
Price: Free (RSVP for Free Admission Before 10:30 p.m.); $10 (Without RSVP)

Click here for more details, and to RSVP

Bring It Back: Let's Party For The Culture II





This is an event being put on by Thank You Chicago. There will be music by DJ PlayaMaka, as well as an unannounced guest DJ. There will also be a mandatory $3 coat check at the door.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
