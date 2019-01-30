Hip-hop events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

ILLANOiZE Presents: Happy iLLYEAR

First Fridays Black History Month Edition

Bring It Back: Let's Party For The Culture II

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? This week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---This multiple DJ show is being hosted by Illinois Jones and Pretty Riot. DJ appearances and sets will include Tony Cartel, OG Stevo, Jazmyn Alexis, KD Young Cocky, Flex and Chimeka.Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.-midnightEmporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeCelebrate Black History month at the Bureau Bar and Restaurant. The event will feature music by Joe Kollege.Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.The Bureau Bar and Restaurant, 724 W. Maxwell St.Free (RSVP for Free Admission Before 10:30 p.m.); $10 (Without RSVP)This is an event being put on by Thank You Chicago. There will be music by DJ PlayaMaka, as well as an unannounced guest DJ. There will also be a mandatory $3 coat check at the door.Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West$5