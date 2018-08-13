WINDY CITY LIVE

Hip-hop superstar G-Eazy shares some cocktail recipes, talks about Endless Summer Tour

G-Eazy is bringing his Endless Summer Tour to Chicago.

G-Eazy is a hip-hop superstar who is selling out shows worldwide and collaborating with the industry's biggest names. He was also named to Forbes 30 under 30. The Endless Summer Tour brings this multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur to Chicago.

On Monday, G-Eazy chatted with WCL's Ryan Chiaverini about his meteoric rise to fame and his tour, all while sipping on cocktails, including the official cocktail for G-Eazy's tour.

For more on G-Eazy and his Endless Summer Tour, visit: https://g-eazy.com/

For more on Stillhouse, visit: http://www.stillhouse.com/

BLACK CHERRY BOMB
2oz. Stillhouse Black Bourbon
1oz. Stillhouse Spiced Cherry Whiskey
2-3 Dashes of Bitters
Orange peel

Filthy black cherry

Build in a glass, pour the bourbon and spiced cherry in a glass, add the angostura bitters, add ice, stir for 10-15 seconds, garnish with an orange peel and expel the oils and add the cherry.

ENDLESS SUMMER MULE
(Official cocktail of the Endless Summer Tour)
2 ounces Stillhouse Black Bourbon
4 ounces ginger beer
Squeeze of lime

Add all ingredients into a collins glass, serve over ice.
Garnish with lime wedge

SPIKED CHERRY
2 ounces Stillhouse Spiced Cherry Whiskey
4 ounces Cola
Build in a collins glass and garnish with a cherry.
