Game of Thrones fans can now hire a 'High Valyrian' tutor for $52 an hour

Game of Thrones fans can now hire a tutor to learn one of the show's most popular languages, High Valyrian.

Through Europe's online marketplace, Bark.com, fans can hire professional tutors for $52 per hour and learn to speak, read and write the fictional language spoken by Game of Thrones's most notable character, Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.

The service has launched across the United Kingdom and United States and is available to all members of the public.

The High Valyrian dialect, which features throughout George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fantasy novels, was created for the HBO program by American linguist David J. Peterson.

According to Peterson, High Valyrian includes around 2,000 words. Those who sign up to be High Valyrian tutors will be required to provide proof of their knowledge of the language.

The service has been introduced in the run up to the eighth and final season of the fantasy show, which premiers on Sunday, April 14.

Some of the most common High Valyrian phrases spoken in Game of Thrones are:

- Valar morghulis: "All men must die."
- Valar dohaeris: "All men must serve."
- Dracarys: "Dragonfire."
- Bantis zbrie issa se ossngnoti ldys: "The night is dark and full of terrors."
- Muña Zaldrizoti: "Mother of dragons."
