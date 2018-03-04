Hollywood gears up for 90th Academy Awards

Hollywood's biggest night is here.The 90th Academy Awards is set to kick off Sunday night on ABC7 with host Jimmy Kimmel.This year, new safeguards are in place to ensure that there will not be a repeat of 2017's Best Picture mix-up.However, some expect a different kind of surprise in the Best Picture category. "Shape of Water" is the favorite to take the top prize, but some Oscar watchers are predicting an upset."'Get Out' has a good chance to pull a surprise," said Chris Connelly.Experts said the other big awards are more predictable. Among the favorites are Gary Oldman for Best Actor, Sam Rockwell for Best Supporting Actor, Frances McDormand for Best Actress, and Allison Janney for Best Supporting Actress.