CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
To commemorate the musical milestone, Chicago filmmaker John Anderson created a documentary about the only Chicago musician to have headlined the legendary festival.
Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story is a feature-length documentary about the life and career of legendary Blues musician Paul Butterfield.
The story follows a white, teenage harmonica player from Chicago's south side, Paul learned the Blues from the original black masters performing nightly in his own back yard.
Muddy Waters was Paul's mentor and lifelong friend, happy to share his wisdom and expertise.
Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story will be available on Amazon, eBay, and streaming platforms on September 17th, 2019.
For the latest details, visit hornfromtheheart.com.
