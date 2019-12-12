Arts & Entertainment

Houston Rockets invite Lizzo to dance after LA twerking backlash

HOUSTON -- Lizzo is going to keep doing Lizzo after social media exploded with fat-shaming over her exposed, thong-covered backside as she danced at a Los Angeles Lakers game while the team's cheerleaders performed to her hit "Juice."

Now, the Houston Rockets want the Texas native to get down with their Clutch City Dancers.

"Lizzo, we like your moves!" a Tweet posted on the official Rockets Twitter account said Wednesday. "You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with Clutch City Dancers on the court any time!"



Lizzo responded shortly after the Tweet was sent, saying she'll be there!



The singer-rapper received backlash after she got up and twerked, revealing a cut out at the back of her short black T-shirt dress. She was shown on the stadium's huge television screens during Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Later, on Instagram, Lizzo addressed the response.

"Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself," she said in a livestream. "This is who I've always been. Now everyone's lookin' at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me."

Lizzo was voted Time's Entertainer of the Year.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexasdancingviral videohouston rocketsdancenbabasketballu.s. & worldsportstwitterviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged with murder in death of nurse in Little Village
Family originally from Northbrook killed in New Zealand volcano eruption
Woman says ex-boyfriend set car on fire on South Side: police
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
Thousands return to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines
ATM stolen from NW Side store
5 Chicago women accused in $25K shoplifting spree in Kentucky
Show More
NYC college student stabbed to death during mugging in park
Get Krispy Kreme dozen for just $1 on Thursday
Trickster Art Gallery announces expansion as Native American cultural center
Burglar steals urn containing baby's ashes from Elmhurst home
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and warmer Thursday
More TOP STORIES News