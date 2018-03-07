ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

When and how to watch 'American Idol'

Lionel Ritchie harmonizes with a contestant, and the contestant's mom, listening through the door, is ''freaking out.'' (Eric Liebowitz/ABC)

The big return of America's favorite singing competition is almost here, and soon American Idol hopefuls from around the country will be hearing "You're going to Hollywood!"

Here's everything to know ahead of the premiere.

When is American Idol?

The show returns this Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT and will air Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT.

How do I watch American Idol?

You can watch the show on ABC or using the WATCH ABC apps.

Who is hosting and judging American Idol?

Ryan Seacrest is back as host with an all-new judges panel: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.

What can we expect from the show?

Everything you love about the show is back, from the contestant's heartwarming stories to the judges' hilarious interactions. With these judges, expect some antics, too, like when Luke Bryan crashes a wedding as they play his hit "Crash My Party."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
