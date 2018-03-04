OSCARS

Oscars 2018 Live: When are they and where can I watch?

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

As movie fans everywhere gear up for Hollywood's Biggest Night, many wonder when are the Oscars, and where to watch the ceremony.

The Oscars will be broadcast LIVE on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Just like last year, the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Online, you can stream it from abc.go.com or with the ABC app. There will also be a second-screen experience, The Oscars: All Access on the official Oscars website.

And the night's about more than just the ceremony: Tune in before the show to On The Red Carpet at the Oscars, as well as Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet and after for post-show coverage. Check your local listings.

Take a tour of the Oscars green room
Just steps from the Oscars stage, the green room is a sanctuary.

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on the writers' room, the hardest jokes to write and lessons from last year
"I guess the Oscars for a comedian is kind of like the Super Bowl," Kimmel said.

Unexpected moments that prove anything can happen at the Oscars
Last year's Best Picture mishap wasn't the first big Oscars surprise.

Oscars 2018: Cast your vote!

Need to catch up to impress your friends at your Oscars viewing party? The Oscars Insider digital series broke down the nominees with a new episode every day until Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsABC
Related
See who's performing at the 2018 Oscars
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
'Shape of Water' actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago bar
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News