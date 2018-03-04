Both on and off screen, Hollywood was defined by its women in 2017.Some of the highest-grossing films were led by women and had female-centric plots, something that hasn't been seen since Mitzie Gaynor pledged to wash that man right out of her hair in "South Pacific."In fact, three of the top domestic box office earners for the last year were led by females."Wonder Woman," directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, came in third with a domestic gross of $412.5 million."She is an incredibly aspirational hero, who also stands for love, kindness and thoughtfulness," Jenkins said of the character."Beauty and the Beast" came in second place with $504 million."I have loved Beauty and the Beast since I was about four years old," star Emma Watson said of her role as one of Disney's most famous heroines. "When you love something that much, you really want to do it justice."Speaking of love, the highest-earning film in the United States in 2017 was "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Daisy Ridley led the largely female-driven cast, which also featured the late, great Carrie Fisher, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran.That film raked in $517 million at the domestic box office."To see the love that people feel for something that I think is inclusive and wonderful and brings people together is fantastic," Ridley said. "I think there's an awful lot that's wrong in the world at the moment and to be part of something that people think is right is wonderful."