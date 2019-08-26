Arts & Entertainment

Singer Howie Day arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- Police have arrested singer Howie Day for domestic violence.

Officials say the 38-year-old singer, famous for the songs "She Says," and "Collide," assaulted a woman on Friday in the Aloft hotel in Lower Manhattan, not far from City Hall.

A criminal complaint said she suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

Police also reportedly found a bag of Xanax tablets on him.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlower manhattannew york citymanhattandomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beach Hazard in effect for 5th day; 2 drown in Lake Michigan over weekend
Severe weather risk Monday due to possible storms, strong winds
29 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Off-duty Cook Co. officer killed while helping motorist to be laid to rest
Husband of Dolton mother shot while driving with kids remembers wife's generosity
Indicted Chicago Ald. Ed Burke withdraws as law firm partner
1 dead, 1 injured after East Garfield Park shooting, police say
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Possible storms, periods of heavy rain Monday
Man's body pulled from lagoon after trying to save dog
Free back-to-school haircuts at West Side CPD station Monday
2 killed, including 13-year-old girl, in crash
Dave Chappelle hosts benefit concert for Ohio victims
More TOP STORIES News