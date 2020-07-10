Hurricane Harbor Chicago will reopen on July 20 for members and season pass holders only

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hurricane Harbor Chicago announced that it will reopen on July 20.
The preview from July 20- 26 is for members and season pass holders only, according to park spokeswoman Caitlin Kepple.
The Gurnee park will operate at reduced attendance rates.
"State-of-the-art thermal imaging" for temperature checks, touchless bag checks and expanded mobile food ordering are among the new safety protocols.
Members and season pass holders can make reservations online.
The park is expected to open to the public later this month, Kepple said.
