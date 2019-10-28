chance the rapper

'I fully support you' Chance the Rapper encourages Chicago teachers during 'Saturday Night Live'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Chance the Rapper returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend, this time as host as well as musical guest.

During his opening monologue, wearing a red, Chicago Teachers Union sweatshirt, the rapper sent messages of support to the striking teachers.

"To the teachers in Chicago, I know you guys are on strike right now, I just want you to know I fully support you," the rapper said.

RELATED: CTU says $38 million of CPS budget stands between contract agreement as strike enters 11th day

He also created some very funny raps about the city's nickname. Watch the video above to see more.



Chance first hosted the late-night comedy show back in 2017.
