ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Illinois refuses permit for concert to be hosted by R. Kelly in Springfield

EMBED </>More Videos

City inspectors will conduct an inspection of R. Kelly's warehouse after a judge's ruling Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --
Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly's Chicago studio this week.
RELATED: R. Kelly parties at South Side nightclub as legal pressures mount
EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly delivered an obscenity-laced performance at V75 on Chicago's South Side.



Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly ." He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

WATCH: Timeline of R. Kelly sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago's Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Friday, a judge ruled that Chicago building inspectors could enter a warehouse space at 219 N. Justine Ave. on the city's Near West Side. City officials are investigating reports that people are living in the warehouse, which is not zoned for residential use. The building was featured on the six-part docuseries that aired last week.

RELATED: R. Kelly's ex-wife shares story of abuse, survival to help other women

'WE KNOW THOSE THINGS DIDN'T HAPPEN' - R. Kelly's attorney defends singer amidst allegations
EMBED More News Videos

The attorney for R. Kelly is firing back and defending the R&B singer who has been under fire since the release of a docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsex assaultmusic newsmusicu.s. & worldlive musicconcertIllinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Lots of laughs coming to the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Here are 3 action movies lighting up the big screen in Chicago this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: More than 4 inches of snow, 25 mph wind gusts move through
Jayme Closs' parents killed because they were 'barrier' to her kidnapping, sheriff says
101 contenders thought they could make Cody Parkey's kick
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Costco offers 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese with 20-year shelf life, sells out
Monarch butterfly population in California plummeted 86 percent in 1 year
Man forgets 2 lbs. of pot in Uber, gets arrested by undercover cops
Men robbed, carjacked on West Side during online dating meet-ups
Show More
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
DASHCAM VIDEO: Woman speeds past school bus as children board
California town launches 'Goat Fund Me' to prevent wildfires
Lin-Manuel Miranda brings 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico
More News