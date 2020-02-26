Illinois' rock and roll heroes to be inducted into Hall of Fame at new Joliet museum

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' rich history of rock and roll music will soon be celebrated in a new museum.The song "Vehicle" was a smash hit for Jim Peterik and one of his bands, The Ides of March.The Ides of March will be in the first class inducted into the new Illinois Rock & Roll Museum's Hall of Fame, along with other musicians from the state including Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon and blues artists Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy.The museum is the brainchild of Ron Romero, who said the response so far from fans and musicians has been overwhelming. He's converting an old retail space in downtown Joliet into the museum.Romero has tons of memorabilia from photos to instruments donated by artists and supporters.The museum will also feature a tribute to the history of radio.Romero said Joliet will make a great home for the museum."We're the fourth largest city in Illinois, it's easy to get to. It's kind of a big town atmosphere in a small package," Romero said.The first Hall of Fame includes legendary Chicago DJs Larry Lujack and Dick Biondi.At the ceremony in March, many of the inductees will be invited to perform.Jim Peterik, who won a Grammy with the band Survivor for the song "Eye of the Tiger," said the Illinois Hall of Fame is huge."The biggest honor besides that is this induction," Peterik said. "We're so excited about it."The plan is to have the museum's first floor finished and open for business by the end of the year.The second and third floors are expected to open in 2021, including the Hall of Fame exhibit.