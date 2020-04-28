Indiana Air National Guard to perform flyovers this week in support of healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct a series of flyovers in several Indiana cities this week to salute hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.Officials said Monday the flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts also are intended to lift morale during the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from outbreak.A Fort Wayne mission on Tuesday will fly over Lutheran Hospital, Dupont and two Parkview hospitals beginning about 11:10 a.m.A central Indiana mission on Thursday will fly over the Johnson Armory at 10:45 a.m., then Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory and IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.