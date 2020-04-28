coronavirus indiana

Indiana Air National Guard to perform flyovers this week in support of healthcare workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Indiana Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing will conduct a series of flyovers in several Indiana cities this week to salute hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said Monday the flyovers by four A-10 Thunderbolts also are intended to lift morale during the severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from outbreak.

What to know about Indiana's 15,961 COVID-19 cases

A Fort Wayne mission on Tuesday will fly over Lutheran Hospital, Dupont and two Parkview hospitals beginning about 11:10 a.m.

RELATED: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

A central Indiana mission on Thursday will fly over the Johnson Armory at 10:45 a.m., then Community Hospital East, St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, the VA Hospital and University Hospital in downtown Indianapolis, the Lawrence Armory and IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentindianaair national guardcoronavirus indiana
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
What to know about Indiana's 15,961 COVID-19 cases
Gary tries to ramp up COVID-19 testing as state-run site shuts down
COVID-19 job losses hit more industries in Illinois, Indiana
What to know about Indiana's 8,527 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker vows to appeal after judge rules in favor of IL lawmaker in stay-at-home order lawsuit
COVID-19 cluster reported at Cicero nursing home
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CDC proposes draft guidance for state reopening
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Show More
Severe storms possible for Chicago area beginning Tuesday afternoon
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Ticket Refund Rights: What you can do if events are put off by COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 45,883 COVID-19 cases
Many seniors still waiting on stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News