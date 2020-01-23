Indiana will allow Oscars 2020 betting at sportsbooks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Indiana has become the second state, alongside New Jersey, to allow betting on the Academy Awards at sportsbooks for the Feb. 9 ceremony.This is the second year in which legal Oscar betting has been available. New Jersey was the first and only state to offer it in 2019. The state's gaming commission said their sportsbooks accepted nearly $1 million in bets the first year it was offered.The Indiana Gaming Commission said their state's operations of FanDuel and DraftKings are expected to be the first to offer odds there, but more will likely follow.Odds will be offered in the six major categories: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Director.