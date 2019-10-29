Arts & Entertainment

Is the World's Scariest Haunted House right here in Philly?

Could you brave this horrifying Haunted House?

Eastern State Penitentiary is America's oldest abandoned prison which makes for the perfect setting for the scariest haunted attraction in the world.

There are six main attractions, with more than 300 hundred actors, state-of-the-art animatronics and Hollywood-quality sets. You can choose a more scary path, where you may get separated from your group and taken on a private path, and/or blind-folded, and grabbed at, or opt for a less scary version.

Philadelphia 76ers personality Christian Crosby tours the fright night spot in this episode of My Go-to.

Terror Behind the Walls | Facebook
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfairmount (philadelphia)halloweenlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU calls in delegates; no deal as talks with CPS continue for 13th day
Former President Barack, Michelle Obama kick off annual summit in Chicago
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Woman accused of shooting man in wheelchair
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Elmhurst College to reopen after graffiti found, investigation continues
Show More
Lyft introduces monthly membership plan
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
Walgreens to close half of in-store clinics, open Jenny Craig sites
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
More TOP STORIES News