It's not too late to catch the Oscar nominees re-released in Elgin this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Don't miss this Oscar-nominated animated film centered on Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales. He is juggling life as an ordinary high school student with mastering his newly-discovered powers. His life gets even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Many Spideys, including Miles' mentor Peter B. Parker, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Gwen, suddenly appear in Miles' world. Clashing dimensions threaten to destroy Brooklyn.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14.
Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
This must-see film snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including Olivia Colman's turn as Queen Anne for Best Actress. Set in 18th century England, this dark comedy centers on the close relationship between the ailing Queen and her friend, Sarah Churchill. That relationship is threatened by the arrival of new servant Abigail Hill, who happens to be Sarah's cousin. The two cousins end up as rivals vying to be the Queen's favorite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. Its whopping ten nominations include Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three of its main actresses.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Interested? It's playing at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Transformers" prequel "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21.
The site's critical consensus approves: "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, January 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus notes, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
It's screening at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Catch this film starring acclaimed actors Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen --both have been nominated for Oscars.
Set in 1962, the film centers on the unlikely friendship between Tony Lip, an Italian-American chauffeur and Don Shirley, a legendary pianist. Lip is hired to drive Shirley through the Deep South during a concert tour. It's the Jim Crow era, and African American artists like Shirley were barred from hotels, restaurants and other places. So, they must depend on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With five Oscar nods, a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on November 16.
According to the site's critical consensus, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
Catch it on the big screen at Marcus Elgin Cinema (111 S. Randall Road) through Monday, Jan. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.