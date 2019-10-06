Arts & Entertainment

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up: The ultimate Fall experience

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The greatest Fall interactive Pop-Up Experience returns to Chicago.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up is located on over two acres in Goose Island.

For one month only, join us for a larger than life, outdoor, multi-sensory adventure in the heart of Chicago.

Spend an autumn night outside making memories without having to travel to the Suburbs while you get lost in Chicago's largest corn maze!

Whether you're seeking a striking nighttime lights display, an outdoor pumpkin-themed party with dozens of fall themed instagramable memories or a one of a kind corn maze, there's an experience here for everyone! We are open nightly rain or Shine!

Event Information

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up

When: October 3-Early November

Hours: Mon-Thursday: 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
Friday: 4:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m.

Location: 1465 N. Elston Avenue, Chicago

For ticket information, visit jackspumpkinpopup.com.
