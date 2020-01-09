Jackson family brothers returns to Gary for $3M Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Plans for a new Hard Rock Casino in Gary began to come to fruition Thursday as the officials broke ground on the $300 million project.The Jackson family, including brothers Tito, Jackie and Marlon, returned to the area for the event.A Jacksons themed museum and restaurant is also in the plans to eventually be part of the development.The casino will include a sportsbook and a live performance venue.Officials promise the casino will generate a thousand construction jobs and 1,800 permanent jobs.