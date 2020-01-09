Jackson family brothers returns to Gary for $3M Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Plans for a new Hard Rock Casino in Gary began to come to fruition Thursday as the officials broke ground on the $300 million project.
The Jackson family, including brothers Tito, Jackie and Marlon, returned to the area for the event.
A Jacksons themed museum and restaurant is also in the plans to eventually be part of the development.
The casino will include a sportsbook and a live performance venue.
Officials promise the casino will generate a thousand construction jobs and 1,800 permanent jobs.
