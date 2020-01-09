casino

Jackson family brothers returns to Gary for $3M Hard Rock Casino groundbreaking

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Plans for a new Hard Rock Casino in Gary began to come to fruition Thursday as the officials broke ground on the $300 million project.

The Jackson family, including brothers Tito, Jackie and Marlon, returned to the area for the event.

A Jacksons themed museum and restaurant is also in the plans to eventually be part of the development.

RELATED: Football fans flock to Indiana casinos for sports betting ahead of NFL season

The casino will include a sportsbook and a live performance venue.

Officials promise the casino will generate a thousand construction jobs and 1,800 permanent jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgaryindianacasinohard rock
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CASINO
Illinois Gaming Board opens sports gambling application process
Chicago casino bill fails in Springfield
Chicago casino plan in jeopardy as Springfield veto session nears end
Lightfoot pitches plan to lawmakers for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Animal Control officials provide update on coyote activity
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow to Chicago area
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack
Officials: 'Highly likely' missile struck plane that crashed in Iran
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
Show More
Baby Jesus figurine only to survive church fire that put itself out
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
More TOP STORIES News