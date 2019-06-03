jeopardy

James Holzhauer poised to overtake Ken Jennings' 'Jeopardy!' winnings record any day

By Danny Clemens
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Ken Jennings might not be able to call himself the highest-winning "Jeopardy!" player in history for much longer as reigning champ James Holzhauer barrels toward Jennings' regular-season winnings record.

As of Sunday, June 2, Jennings still holds that record, with $2,520,700 in regular-season winnings. Holzhauer, though, is a close second, with $2,382,583 in the bank and counting.

That leaves Holzhauer only $138,117 away from Jennings' record. While that might seem like a lot of ground to make up, Holzhauer's aggressive style of play has repeatedly earned him more than $100,000 in a single game.

Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, holds at least the top 10 records for single-game winnings, with his highest game netting a whopping $131,127.

Jennings still has a sizeable lead over Holzhauer in terms of consecutive games won. In 2004, Jennings won 74 straight games, while Holzhauer has only won 31 as of June 2.

Should Holzhauer overtake Jennings, there won't be any hard feelings. Writing in the Washington Post in May, Jennings said Holzhauer's streak is "something special," adding, "I'm the only person alive who knows firsthand how difficult it is to do what Holzhauer is doing, and that's why I'm rooting him on."

When tournament winnings are factored in, Brad Rutter is the winningest "Jeopardy!" contestant, with $4,688,436 in all-time winnings. Jennings is second with $3,370,700, and Holzhauer is presently third with $2,382,583.

Click here to find out when to catch "Jeopardy!" in your city.

MORE ON "JEOPARDY!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingtelevisionbuzzworthygame showjeopardy
RELATED
Here's how Ken Jennings compares himself to James Holzhauer
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates $10k to education charity
James Holzhauer stats vs. all-time 'Jeopardy!' greats
Alex Trebek shares joyful update about cancer treatment
What does Ken Jennings think of 'Jeopardy James'?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 shot, 10 fatally in violent Chicago weekend
Trial to begin in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
CPD investigating leaked surveillance video
Illinois Democrats celebrate budget, construction plan
Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill
El Chapo's mother says US approved her visa to visit drug lord
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Monday
Show More
Illinois legislature passes sports betting bill
CACC to hold special adoption event Saturday
Girl, 5, nearly killed by glass bottle thrown from car
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Oak Lawn man, 95, celebrated for D-Day service, service to community
More TOP STORIES News