James Roday talks about season 2 of ABC's 'A Million Little Things'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "A Million Little Things" begins its second season by resolving a few - but not all - of the questions that lingered in the season one cliffhanger.

We see Delilah in labor and give birth to her baby after a long season of anticipation. The fallout of the birth and the secrets surrounding it will cause some situations to swirl deeper as others bring about forgiveness.

Meantime, Gary (James Roday) and Maggie are seemingly doing well after the news that Maggie's cancer is in remission.

"Gary and Maggie get to circle back and start getting to know each other again," Roday said. "Their relationship was defined almost exclusively with heightened stakes, and extreme crisis mode, and fight or flight and now that they've done that they sort of get to do the meet-cute."

Gary also finds, Roday said, that he needs to put a little of the focus on himself when it comes to his group of friends.

"He's been there for a lot of people and I think it's natural at some point that the piper is going to come looking to collect and he's going to have to take care of himself," he said. "And that's what I think is challenging to play and what should be interesting about this guy in season two."

Another big plotline...when will P.J. find out who his father is?

Don't miss the season 2 premiere of "A Million Little Things" on Thursday, September 26th at 9/8c on ABC.
