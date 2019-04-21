what's trending

Jason Momoa shaves signature beard to promote recycling

EMBED <>More Videos

Jason Momoa's matching pink tuxedo and scrunchie is Oscars gold for fans

There's a chance you might not recognize Jason Momoa, who is now beardless for the first time since 2012.

The "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor released a video earlier this week chronicling his quest to shave his signature facial hair in order to promote recycling.


The 39-year-old said he wanted to do it to "bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," adding that aluminum is the one thing that can save it. According to EPA data, nearly 55 percent of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

"We've got to get rid of these plastic water bottles. Aquaman is trying to do the best he can, for my kids, for your kids and for the world," Momoa said.

Momoa also plugged his own line of sparkling water, which is sold in aluminum cans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhat's trendingcelebrityearth dayactorbuzzworthyconservationocean conservation
WHAT'S TRENDING
'Star Wars: Episode 9:' Watch 1st teaser trailer
Dunkin' teams up with brewery for iced coffee-inspired beer
Multicolored squirrel is the internet's favorite animal today
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, police focusing on home
Woman dragged by train after getting hand caught in door: VIDEO
Explosions kill at least 207, 'several' Americans in Sri Lanka
Harlem Ave. reopens in Lyons after crash between tanker truck and car
Indiana man says 'cat' caused car crash, police skeptical
2-year-old girl kidnapped while sitting in car found safe
Teenager fatally shot in Garfield Park
Show More
Comedian who played president on TV elected Ukraine's president: Poll
Morgan Park man killed in drive-by
CTA Yellow Line services resume
Illinois lawmakers push to legalize marijuana
Rescuers recover body of boy from Bangs Lake
More TOP STORIES News