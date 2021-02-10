rock and roll hall of fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner lead 2021's list

By Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK -- Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year's nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go's, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.

Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.

If elected, King and Turner would become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks' 2019 election; she was also in as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement Wednesday. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Other nominees this year include: Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Todd Rundgren. LL Cool J is on his sixth nomination and Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination.

The class of 2021 will be announced in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusic newsu.s. & worldjay zrock and roll hall of fame
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum coming to Joliet
Whitney Houston, Biggie new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: See who's getting inducted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker announces expansion in Phase 1B vaccine eligibility
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Chicago announces increased capacity for indoor dining
2 killed, including teen, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Deadly Bloomingdale hotel shooting leads to business license suspension
CTU: Teachers approve deal to reopen CPS classrooms
Coke launching new bottle size for 1st time in a decade
Show More
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy' to air overnight
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at DuPage County Fairgrounds
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
More TOP STORIES News