ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' wins J.D. Power Award for Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

LOS ANGELES --
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" has a new award to add to its collection: the J.D. Power Award for Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show With The Same Host for 15 Plus Consecutive Years.

Kimmel accepted the honor Monday evening, making his the first television show in history to receive the coveted J.D. Power Stamp of Reliability.


The J.D. Power Award is widely regarded as the gold standard for customer satisfaction and is usually awarded to cars, banks, wireless providers and other consumer products in a variety of industries.

"I can't win a J.D. Power Award because I'm not an SUV? I thought this was America!" Kimmel quipped on the show Monday night, explaining that he arranged a meeting with J.D. Power CEO Dave Habiger to discuss the possibility of winning an award.

J.D. Power then sent two data scientists to the "Kimmel" set to "see if we measure up to the J.D. Power standard of excellence," Kimmel joked. They found that Kimmel's customers were truly satisfied, and Habiger honored Kimmel on the show.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelABCtelevisionfun stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pillow Talk: Overseas Romance
Oscar-nominated Steve James directs 'America To Me'
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Annual Broadway in Chicago concert in Millennium Park Monday
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Joliet man charged with posting child pornography on Pinterest
TSA launches 3D scanning technology at 15 airports
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
States with best public school systems revealed in new study
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Show More
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
Man charged in stabbing after Steak 'n Shake drive-thru fight
Genoa, Italy bridge collapse kills at least 22 on crowded highway
Tasty options, job opportunities abound at new Midway Airport food hall
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
More News