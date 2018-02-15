JENNIFER ANISTON

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux announce separation

Justin Theroux, left, and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

LOS ANGELES --
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shows off home with husband Justin Theroux
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Aniston is sharing a glimpse inside the California home she shares with husband Justin Theroux and their dogs.



Just last week, Jennifer Aniston gave fans a glimpse inside the California home she shares with husband Justin Theroux and their dogs, a haven where she says she looks around and knows "there's nowhere else I want to be."

The couple says in a statement released through her publicist Thursday that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

The couple says they are making the announcement publicly "in an effort to reduce any further speculation."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Aniston and Theroux say they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.

Aniston, 49, was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjennifer anistonCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
JENNIFER ANISTON
VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Aniston's California home
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
More jennifer aniston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Heartbreak Hotel' on stage in Chicago through Sept. 30
Woodstock dad makes movie to honor 10-year-old son who died of brain cancer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News