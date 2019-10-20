jennifer lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney are pictured in file photos. (AP Photo/Francois Mori; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The "Hunger Games" star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence's publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrhode islandcelebrityhollywoodu.s. & worldcelebrity weddingsweddingjennifer lawrence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
Jennifer Lawrence OK after both engines fail on private plane
PHOTOS: 'The Hunger Games' cast hits the red carpet
PHOTOS: 100 Sexiest women in the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike drags into day 4, school on Monday 'unlikely'
1 dead, 6 hospitalized after shooting; CPD cruiser, ambulance collide
Man beats peeping Tom to death after catching him outside window
3 displaced after fire destroys Grand Crossing home
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
Man shot after attempting to rob Taco Bell on South Side
Chicago has fourth-highest ATM fees across US
Show More
PHOTOS: Police seeking suspects in fatal shooting outside South Side bar
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
New Emmett Till marker dedicated to replace vandalized sign
More TOP STORIES News