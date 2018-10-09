AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Who's performing at the American Music Awards? Jennifer Lopez to debut new song at AMAs

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Cardi B are among the performers at this year's American Music Awards on ABC. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

There is no shortage of big names performing at tonight's American Music Awards.

To open the show, Taylor Swift will perform "I Did Something Bad" in her first performance at an award show in nearly three years.

International superstar Jennifer Lopez will debut a new song from her movie Second Act.

The lineup also includes Camila Cabello. The "Havana" singer, who is nominated for five different categories, will perform a not-yet-announced song from "Camila," her first studio album.

Shawn Mendes will also take the stage with DJ-producer Zedd to perform a song from Mendes' self-titled third studio album. Mendes and Zedd are both nominees this year, Mendes for Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Zedd for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

Here's a full list of performers announced so far:

  • benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
  • Mariah Carey
  • Ciara featuring Missy Elliott
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • Ella Mai
  • Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
  • Shawn Mendes with Zedd
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Taylor Swift
  • Carrie Underwood


The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Don't miss the American Music Awards live on ABC on Oct. 9, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m PT.
