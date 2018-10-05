AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Who's performing at the American Music Awards? Jennifer Lopez to debut new song at AMAs

EMBED </>More Videos

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Zedd and Cardi B are among the performers at this year's American Music Awards on ABC. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards)

A big name is joining the lineup of American Music Awards performers: Jennifer Lopez.

The international superstar will debut a new song from her movie Second Act as part of the performance, the AMAs announced.

It was earlier announced that the line-up would include Camila Cabello. The "Havana" singer, who is nominated for five different categories, will perform a not-yet-announced song from "Camila," her first studio album.

Shawn Mendes will also take the stage with DJ-producer Zedd to perform a song from Mendes' self-titled third studio album. Mendes and Zedd are both nominees this year, Mendes for Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary and Zedd for Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

To open the show, Taylor Swift will perform "I Did Something Bad" in her first performance at an award show in nearly three years.

Here's a full list of performers announced so far:

  • benny blanco with Halsey and Khalid
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
  • Mariah Carey
  • Ciara featuring Missy Elliott
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • Ella Mai
  • Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
  • Shawn Mendes with Zedd
  • Taylor Swift
  • Carrie Underwood


The show will also include a special tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Don't miss the American Music Awards live on ABC on Oct. 9, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m PT.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsamerican music awardsABCtelevisionlive musicperforming arts
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance
AMAs honor first responders in show open
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More american music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
HGTV's 'Property Brothers' discuss new kids' book
franklyHANK: 'Tootsie'
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury set to resume deliberations Friday
Winning lotto ticket leads to arrest of alleged Palatine bank robber: Report
Police warn of carjackings, armed robberies on North Side
Remains found in Hobart woods ID'd as Crown Point woman
Senate poised for procedural vote on Kavanaugh
Girl escapes 3 kidnappers on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Friday
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Show More
Drunk birds are flying into windows, cars
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
CPD officer's squad car hit by vehicle in Albany Park, shots fired
Wrigleyville Taco Bell to close by Halloween
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
More News