Do you have what it takes to be on Jeopardy!; Audition for 36th season in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's almost time for a new season of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! will be in town Friday looking for contestants that will be featured on the upcoming season.

If you think you have what it takes to be on the show, you'll have to first take an online test at Jeopardy.com.

Jimmy McGuire joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to talk about the Clue Crew.

Added to Jeopardy in 2001, the Clue Crew has recorded clues in over 300 cities in 46 countries, including in all 50 states and on all seven continents.

Jeopardy's will start it's 36th season on September 9th. You can watch it weekdays at 3:30 on ABC 7.
